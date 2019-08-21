Tully Bookmakers Challenge Cup
REVEALED | Tully Cup round three draw
Muirhevna Mor are the holders of the Tully Bookmakers Challenge Cup. (Pic: Arthur Kinahan)
Tully Bookmakers Challenge Cup third round
Parkvilla vs Boyne Harps or Millmount
Redeemer Celtic vs Kentstown or Slane
Kells Celtic vs Enfield Celtic
Thatch FC vs Bohermeen or Rock Celtic
Square Utd vs Lourdes or Robinstown
Chord Celtic vs Carrick Rovers
Athboy or Bellurgan Utd vs Ardee Celtic
Muirhevna Mor vs Trim Celtic (repeat of last season's final)
Reserve Cup first round
Torro vs Boyne Harps
Kingscourt vs Square Utd
Johnstown vs Kilmessan
Albion 3rds vs Bohermeen
All other teams receive a bye to the second round
Kilmessan Shield semi-finals
Bellurgan Utd vs Parkvilla
Muirhevna Mor or Trim Celtic vs Boyne Harps
