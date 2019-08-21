Tully Bookmakers Challenge Cup

REVEALED | Tully Cup round three draw

Tully Bookmakers Challenge Cup

Caoimhín Reilly

Reporter:

Caoimhín Reilly

Email:

caoimhin.reilly@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Muirhevna Mor are the holders of the Tully Bookmakers Challenge Cup. (Pic: Arthur Kinahan)

Tully Bookmakers Challenge Cup third round

Parkvilla vs Boyne Harps or Millmount

Redeemer Celtic vs Kentstown or Slane

Kells Celtic vs Enfield Celtic

Thatch FC vs Bohermeen or Rock Celtic

Square Utd vs Lourdes or Robinstown

Chord Celtic vs Carrick Rovers

Athboy or Bellurgan Utd vs Ardee Celtic

Muirhevna Mor vs Trim Celtic (repeat of last season's final)

Reserve Cup first round

Torro vs Boyne Harps

Kingscourt vs Square Utd

Johnstown vs Kilmessan

Albion 3rds vs Bohermeen

All other teams receive a bye to the second round

Kilmessan Shield semi-finals

Bellurgan Utd vs Parkvilla

Muirhevna Mor or Trim Celtic vs Boyne Harps