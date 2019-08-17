Bay back to winning ways in NEFL Division One

NEFL Division One

Bay FC 4-0 Enfield Celtic

Bay returned to winning ways on Friday night by putting four goals past Enfield in Muirhevnamor.

Luka Brlenic’s free-kick on the stroke of half-time gave Bay the lead at the end of an even opening period, where chances were traded.

A second Bay goal, from Gavin Donnelly, gave Damien Bellew’s charges breathing space and they doubled their tally through Quadri Olowo and Donnelly, who profited from Jimmy Byrne’s superb outside of the boot pass.

Bay FC: Kevin Mullen; Shaun O’Connor, Jimmy Byrne, Stefan McKevitt, Mario Kolak, Brian McCloskey; Stephen Woods, Luka Brlenic, Neven Novosel; Alfonso Crespo, Quadri Olowo

Subs: Marcel Ekwueme, Gavin Donnelly, Aaron Kelly, Kevin Scollon