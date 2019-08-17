O'Connor stars as Ardee Celtic make it third time lucky against Duleek

Tully Bookmakers Challenge Cup

Ardee Celtic 2-1 Duleek

It was a case of third time lucky for Ardee Celtic on Thursday night as the Deesiders progressed in the Tully Cup.

The teams’ third meeting in as many weeks, with Duleek having won the pair of league fixtures, second half goals from the superb Bryan O’Connor and Daniel Kerr helped Ardee come from behind to prevail.

Scoreless at the break, Duleek went in front early in the second period, but the game was turned around by O’Connor, who scored and then won the penalty from which Kerr converted three minutes later.

Ardee Celtic: Hugh Murphy; Ken Thornton, Niall Sharkey, Finn Kelly, Robbie Reynolds; Mikey Nulty, Jamie Ward, Shawni Dowdall, Ian Kennedy; Michael Szostakowski, Bryan O'Connor

Subs: Dáire O'Shea, James McAleer, Daniel Kerr, Keith Farnan, James Tiffney, Shane Carpenter