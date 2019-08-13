Dundalk schoolboy makes Irish League debut at just 15

Fifteen-year-old Ryan O'Kane made his Warrenpoint Town bow during Saturday's NIFL Premiership defeat by Larne.

The former Bellurgan United schoolboy player, who has starred in the past for Dundalk representative teams, came in with 20 minutes to go in his side's 4-0 defeat on the opening day of the season.

According to Marshall Gillespie, a football statistician working for the IFA, at 15 years and 359 days, O'Kane became the 10th player under the age of 16 to play in the North's top-flight in the last eight seasons.

The youngster is just one of several local players involved with the Milltown men, who are managed by former Dundalk FC midfielder Stephen McDonnell. Anton Reilly, Deane Watters, Ciarán O'Connor and Marc Griffin all featured in the loss, with James Prendergast on the bench.