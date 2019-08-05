Dundalk FC could face Champions League semi-finalists in Europa League play-off round

Dundalk FC could face Dutch kingpins Ajax in the UEFA Europa League play-offs.

The Lilywhites face Slovan Bratislava in a third round qualifier, with the victor getting a crack at the loser of the Champions League tie involving last year's semi-finalists, Ajax, and PAOK, of Greece.

Either Dundalk or Slovan will have home advantage in the first leg, which is set for Thursday, August 22, with the return fixture a week later.

Dundalk have previous with Ajax, having faced the Amsterdam men in the 1987/88 European Cup Winners' Cup, losing 6-0 on aggregate.

