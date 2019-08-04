Muirhevna maintain good run by seeing off Parkvilla

NEFL Premier Division

Muirhevna Mor 3-2 Parkvilla

Muirhevna Mor carried their good form into the start of the second half of the season on Friday night, seeing off Parkvilla in Dundalk on Friday night.

Brendan Hughes scored the sole goal of the first half as the Blues took a 1-0 lead to the interval.

An own-goal put the winners 2-0 clear and while Parkvilla made it 2-1, Wayne Robinson’s finish ensured Marc Griffin’s team of the three points, in spite of Parkvilla making it 3-2.

Muirhevna Mor: Jimmy Cooney; Ciarán Jamison, Micky O’Kane, Adrian Rafferty, Brian Begley; Brendan Hughes, Gary Clarke, Thomas McShane, Vinny Smith; Martin Smith, Paudi Hearty

Subs: Wayne Robinson, Seán Conlon, Cody McAreavey, Declan Grimes