Boyne edge Rock in enthralling NEFL Premier Division affair

NEFL Premier Division

Boyne Harps 2-1 Rock Celtic

Reggie John scored on his first team debut, but Rock Celtic suffered defeat to champions Boyne Harps at United Park on Thursday night.

The Blackrock side led through the striker’s effort on 36 minutes, but the comfort lasted less than two minutes as Boyne drew level at the interval.

Rock lost Ronan Sands to a red card with 20 minutes to go and shortly after Boyne delivered the knockout blow, taking a lead which they wouldn’t relinquish, despite a spirited Rock showing.

Rock Celtic: John Rogers; Gary Lennon, Ed Maguire, Paddy Reilly; Liam McDonnell, Oisín Meegan, David Ward, Ronan Sands, Liam O’Callaghan; Reggie John, Kizito Ekwueme

Sub: Des McKeown