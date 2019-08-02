Browne caps Glenmuir comeback as Hoey's Lane men move into title contention

NEFL Division 3B

Duleek 2nds 2-3 Glenmuir FC

Glenmuir came from behind to earn a seventh win on the trot and fire themselves firmly into title contention on Thursday night.

The Hoey’s Lane side trailed 2-1 at the interval, Lorcan Doyle having equalised on the half-hour, but dominated the second period, levelling through Paddy Nicholson midway through.

Duleek almost re-took the lead with 10 minutes to play, only for David McKenny to produce a fabulous stop, and how crucial that proved as five minutes from time Deane Browne rifled home from along the right wing.

Glenmuir FC: David McKenny; Liam McKenny, Willie Kelly, Shane Taaffe, Edgar Bitanius; Conor Nicholson, Conor Mackin, Danny Mullen; Deane Browne, Lorcan Doyle, Paddy Nicholson

Subs: Liam Cunningham, Tolani