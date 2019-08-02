UEFA Europa League
Tickets for Dundalk FC's Europa League qualifier in Tallaght go on sale
Tickets for Dundalk FC's Europa League qualifier in Tallaght go on sale.
Tickets for Dundalk FC's UEFA Europa League qualifier against Slovan Bratislava have gone on priority sale.
The second leg takes place at Tallaght Stadium on Tuesday week, with entry prices ranging from €5-to-€15. Tickets for the affair are online ONLY.
General sale begins on Monday, with priority holders having from 4pm today until 9pm on Sunday to purchase their entry.
