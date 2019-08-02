Smyth and McDonald on target as Bellurgan down Square for fourth win on the trot

NEFL Premier Division

Bellurgan United 2 Square United 0

Second half goals from John Smyth and Daniel McDonald earned Bellurgan United a fourth league win on the spin last Thursday night.

Jason McConville’s team were the dominant side against resolute Square, who held their ground until 15 minutes after the interval when Smyth sent a header past Eoin Muldoon.

A second quickly followed from McDonald, as Bellurgan proceeded to comfortably see the game out, albeit Square battled to the end as they continue their fight for survival.

Bellurgan United: Robert Arthur; Martin Murphy, Ray Finnegan, Stephen Finnegan, John Smyth; Tadhg O’Connor, Daniel McDonald, Barry Dunne, Owen Armstrong, Joe Dunne; Niall Donnelly

Subs: Shane McAviney, Jake McArdle, Coran Lindsay, Patrick Lynch, Owen Traynor

Square United: Eoin Muldoon; Tristan Knowles, Johnny Sheridan, Killian Murray, Marty Duffy; Andrew Egan, Trevor Matthews, Eddie Burke, Ross Gaynor; Alan Kirk, Aaron Kerley

Subs: Gareth Kane, Evan Malone