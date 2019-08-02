NEFL Premier Division
Smyth and McDonald on target as Bellurgan down Square for fourth win on the trot
Bellurgan United 2 Square United 0
Daniel McDonald was on target for Bellurgan United in Thursday night's NEFL Premier Division victory against Square United. (Pic: Aidan Dullaghan)
NEFL Premier Division
Bellurgan United 2 Square United 0
Second half goals from John Smyth and Daniel McDonald earned Bellurgan United a fourth league win on the spin last Thursday night.
Jason McConville’s team were the dominant side against resolute Square, who held their ground until 15 minutes after the interval when Smyth sent a header past Eoin Muldoon.
A second quickly followed from McDonald, as Bellurgan proceeded to comfortably see the game out, albeit Square battled to the end as they continue their fight for survival.
Bellurgan United: Robert Arthur; Martin Murphy, Ray Finnegan, Stephen Finnegan, John Smyth; Tadhg O’Connor, Daniel McDonald, Barry Dunne, Owen Armstrong, Joe Dunne; Niall Donnelly
Subs: Shane McAviney, Jake McArdle, Coran Lindsay, Patrick Lynch, Owen Traynor
Square United: Eoin Muldoon; Tristan Knowles, Johnny Sheridan, Killian Murray, Marty Duffy; Andrew Egan, Trevor Matthews, Eddie Burke, Ross Gaynor; Alan Kirk, Aaron Kerley
Subs: Gareth Kane, Evan Malone
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on