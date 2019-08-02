NEFL Division One
Bay flourish after summer break to maintain course for Premier Division
Albion Rovers 2 Bay FC 5
Alfonso Crespo was influential as Bay FC saw off Albion Rovers in the NEFL Division One league on Thursday night. (Pic: Aidan Dullaghan)
The summer break hasn’t knocked Bay out of their stride and Damien Bellew’s men continued their march to the Premier Division with a 5-2 win away to Albion on Thursday night.
Having taken the lead in the second minute through Gavin Donnelly’s composed finish, they led 2-1 at the break in spite of Albion equalising and having much of the first half play. Donnelly converting his second right on half-time.
Alfonso Crespo’s thunderbolt made it 3-1 after a tough start to the second half, where both sides got stuck in, before Luka Brlenic extended the lead to 4-1.
Albion halved the deficit, but Quadri Olowo marked his return from injury with Bay’s fifth.
Bay FC: Kevin Mullen; Angelo Stanley, Jimmy Byrne, Mario Kolak, Stephen McGuinness; Shaun O’Connor, Anto McLaughlin, Stephen Woods, Luka Brlenic; Alfonso Crespo, Gavin Donnelly
Subs: Oisín McGee, Quadri Olowo, Kevin Scollon
