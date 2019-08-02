Bay flourish after summer break to maintain course for Premier Division

NEFL Division One

Albion Rovers 2 Bay FC 5

The summer break hasn’t knocked Bay out of their stride and Damien Bellew’s men continued their march to the Premier Division with a 5-2 win away to Albion on Thursday night.

Having taken the lead in the second minute through Gavin Donnelly’s composed finish, they led 2-1 at the break in spite of Albion equalising and having much of the first half play. Donnelly converting his second right on half-time.

Alfonso Crespo’s thunderbolt made it 3-1 after a tough start to the second half, where both sides got stuck in, before Luka Brlenic extended the lead to 4-1.

Albion halved the deficit, but Quadri Olowo marked his return from injury with Bay’s fifth.

Bay FC: Kevin Mullen; Angelo Stanley, Jimmy Byrne, Mario Kolak, Stephen McGuinness; Shaun O’Connor, Anto McLaughlin, Stephen Woods, Luka Brlenic; Alfonso Crespo, Gavin Donnelly

Subs: Oisín McGee, Quadri Olowo, Kevin Scollon