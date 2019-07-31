LINE-UPS | Dundalk FC make one change for tonight's Champions League second leg against Qarabag

Dundalk FC head coach Vinny Perth has brought defender Daniel Cleary into his team for this evening's deciding leg of their UEFA Champions League second qualifying round tie with Qarabağ in Baku.

Perth was forced into the switch after midfielder Robbie Benson suffered a rib injury in the scoreless opener between the teams at Oriel Park last week.

Seán Hoare is expected to take up a midfield role in his absence. Club captain Brian Gartland comes onto the bench.

Qarabağ coach Gurban Gurbanov, meanwhile, has made two changes to his midfield, with Míchel and Filip Ozobić – both unused substitutes in the first leg – coming in for Simeon Slavchev and Gara Garayev, who drop to the bench.

The officials for the evening are Norwegian, led by referee Svein Oddvar Moen.

Kick-off at the Dalga Arena – where the prize on offer is a third-round clash with Cypriot champions APOEL – is 6pm Irish time (live on eir Sport 1 from 5.55pm).

The full team lineups are below.

Qarabağ: Vagner, Maksim Medvedev, R. F. Sadygov (c), Rahil Mammadov, Ailton, Richard Almeida, Míchel, Jaime Romero, Filip Ozobić, Abdellah Zoubir, Mahir Emreli

Bench: Shakhrudin Magomedaliyev (gk), Gara Garayev, Simeon Slavchev, Araz Abdullayev, Dani Quintana, Abbas Hüseynov, Magaye Gueye

Dundalk FC: Gary Rogers; Seán Gannon, Daniel Cleary, Andy Boyle, Dane Massey; Chris Shields, Seán Hoare; Jamie McGrath, Patrick McEleney, Michael Duffy, Patrick Hoban

Bench: Aaron McCarey (gk), Brian Gartland, John Mountney, Georgie Kelly, Seán Murray, Daniel Kelly, Dean Jarvis

