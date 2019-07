This weekend's Louth GAA club championship fixtures

Click here to find out what's at stake in every game.

FRIDAY, JULY 26

Anglo Printers JFC Group One

Lannléire vs Cuchulainn Gaels - Clans, 7:15pm

Anglo Printers JFC Group Two

Dowdallshill vs Wolfe Tones - Clans, 8:30pm

Anglo Printers JFC Group Three

Annaghminnon Rovers vs Glyde Rangers - Stabannon, 7:15pm

Westerns vs John Mitchel's - Stabannon, 8:30pm)

SATURDAY, JULY 27

Anchor Tours SFC Group Three

Sean O'Mahony's vs St. Patrick's - Dowdallshill, 7:30pm

CTI Business Solutions IFC Group Two

Clan na Gael vs Kilkerley Emmets - Dowdallshill, 6pm

CTI Business Solutions IFC Group Three

St. Kevin's vs Glen Emmets - Haggardstown, 6pm

CTI Business Solutions IFC Group Four

Dundalk Young Irelands vs Hunterstown Rovers - Haggardstown, 7:30pm

SUNDAY, JULY 28

Anchor Tours SFC Group One

Newtown Blues vs Dundalk Gaels - Dunleer, 3pm

Anchor Tours SFC Group Two

O'Connell's vs O'Raghallaigh's - Dunleer, 1:30pm

Anchor Tours SFC Group Four

Geraldines vs St. Joseph's - Clans, 7pm

CTI Business Solutions IFC Group One

Cooley Kickhams vs Naomh Fionnbarra - Clans, 5:30pm

Anglo Printers JFC Group Four

Na Piarsaigh vs St. Nicholas - Louth Village, 1:30pm