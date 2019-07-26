What every Louth GAA club needs to do to make the championship knockout stages

ANCHOR TOURS SFC

In group one, Dundalk Gaels need a seven-point win over Newtown Blues to book qualification to the knockout stages, with St. Mochta’s all but qualified. A six-point win for Gaels would see all three teams level on two points and score difference, with scores-for to then be counted.

O’Connell’s and O’Raghallaigh’s both know a win would see them finish second in group two. A draw would suffice for O’Raghallaigh’s given their better score difference, -1 to -5.

Sean O’Mahony’s can top group three with a five-point win over St. Patrick’s, who will progress if they win Saturday’s clash. A draw would see O’Mahony’s follow Dreadnots into the last eight.

Pot four is simple: A win or a draw earns Gers progression, with St. Joseph’s requiring a victory against their neighbours.

CTI BUSINESS SOLUTIONS IFC

Cooley Kickhams will advance from group one by winning or drawing against Naomh Fionnbarra, who require a victory.

Permutations for group two can’t be worked out, with Clan na Gael and Kilkerley Emmets still to play their round two fixture.

Glen Emmets need a draw or a win against St. Kevin’s, who must win.

Group four is the most complex. Young Irelands will progress if they defeat Hunterstown by two points or more, with Rovers bowing out. A draw or a win for Hunterstown will bring Irelands’ Flood Cup hopes to an end. An Irelands one-point win, provided they score 18 points or more, will see Fechin’s go out.

ANGLO PRINTERS JFC

Cuchulainn Gaels need a seven-point win over Lannléire to qualify for the quarter-finals at Stabannon Parnells’ expense.

A draw or win would send Dowdallshill through from group two, at their opponents Wolfe Tones’ expense. Tones would progress with a win.

John Mitchel’s will advance from group three with a win or a draw against Westerns, who must win their derby duel to avoid exiting at the group phase.

In group four, Roche Emmets are through and Na Piarsaigh will join them provided they can see off St. Nicholas.