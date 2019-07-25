Knockbridge retain Senior Hurling League after seeing off St. Fechin's in tough final clash

Senior Hurling League final

St. Fechin's 1-15 Knockbridge 4-10

Knockbridge retained their Senior Hurling League title in Termonfeckin on Thursday night, having seen off St. Fechin's in a tough contest.

The Reds always seemed the likely winners, although Fechin's arguably played the better hurling over long spells, with Knockbridge's killer touch in attack swaying the affair their way, Shane Fennell and Seán Marry bagging second half goals.

Fechin's had started strongly and held a 1-4 to 0-1 lead inside 10 minutes - Bob Grace neatly converting their sole major - before the Bridge hit back with 2-2 on the bounce, Gavin Kerrigan sweeping home their first goal before, after Ronan Byrne and Marry points, Gerry McKeown struck past Barry Devlin to make it 2-3 to 1-4 in the victors' favour.

Knockbridge captain Shane Kerrigan hoists the Senior Hurling League trophy aloft. (Pic: Arthur Kinahan)

Donal Ryan edged the hosts ahead later in the half, but a Fennell brace ensured that would be the last time the Hoops led as Knockbridge held a single point advantage at the turnaround, 2-5 to 1-7.

And a three-pointer from the Reds' leading marksman, Fennell, early in the second half got Tony Teefy's men off to a flyer, with Marry the architect of the goal.

Paddy Lynch kept Fechin's in touch from placed balls and the gap was whittled down to just a point - 3-8 to 1-13 - only for Marry to shoot low past sub 'keeper Ryan Walsh to seal the deal, in spite of some late Fechin's pressure.

St. Fechin's: Barry Devlin; Conor Matthews, Paddy McCormack, Colin Griffin; Liam Ryan, Oisín Byrne (0-1), Paddy Lynch (0-9, eight frees & 65); Jack Murray, Donal Ryan (0-1); Michael Ryan (0-1), Seán Hodgins, Paul Matthews (0-2); Bob Grace (1-0), Vincent Hynes, Brendan Hynes (0-1)

Subs: Ryan Walsh, Evan McGrane

Knockbridge: Paul Dunne; James Searson, Ronan Byrne (0-1, free), Stephen Hoey; Mark Wallace, Conor Kerrigan, Andrew Smyth; Robert Wallace (0-1), Stephen Kettle; David Kettle, Peter Brennan (0-1), Seán Marry (1-1); Shane Fennell (1-6, 0-3 frees & 65), Gavin Kerrigan (1-0), Gerry McKeown (1-0)

Subs: Neil Thornton, Dáire McKiernan

Referee: Noel Mullaney (Monaghan)