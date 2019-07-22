Moley leads the Mals over sticky Tones challenge in JFC

Anglo Printers JFC group two

Naomh Malachi 5-11 Wolfe Tones 0-13

A second half goal blitz helped Naomh Malachi come from behind before claiming a comfortable victory over Wolfe Tones at Tallanstown on Sunday afternoon.

After an even first half, the Drogheda side held a one-point lead at the break and would have fancied themselves to complete the job. However, their hopes were shattered when they conceded goals early in the second half, allowing the Mals to cruise to victory.

The first half proved to be an entertaining contest with the Tones enjoying a good share of possession and with Darren Weldon in fine scoring form they found themselves 0-9 to 1-5 to the good at the interval with Pádraig Moley scoring the first goal of the game.

More of the same was expected in the second half, but it didn’t turn out that way as the Malachi’s illustrated their killer instinct in front of goal to make sure of victory and a place in the quarter-finals.

Moley, Jack Kirwan, Jamie Kelly and Keelan Conlon all found the net in the second half for the Mals.

Naomh Malachi: Christopher McCaughley; Stephen Burns, David Rogers, Aaron Mulholland; Donal Mulholland, David Begley, Donal Begley (0-3); Mark Meegan, Kieran Hughes; Jack Kirwan (1-1), Ronan Greene (0-4), Colin Hoey; Jamie Kelly (1-0), Pádraig Moley (2-2), Collie Rooney (0-1)

Subs: Emmet Mullen, Conor Gonnelly, Keelan Conlon (1-0), Peter McShane, Pierce Caherty, Ronan McElroy

Wolfe Tones: Paddy Healy; Tadhg Rock, Mark Healy, Alan Gartland; Cathal Bergin, Sam Kelly, Marc Lugoye; Niall Smith (0-1), Dean Haggins; Alan Fanning, Darren Weldon (0-8), Chris Cudden (0-2); Gareth Cooney (0-1), Micheal Rafferty (0-1), Jordan Duffy

Subs: Eoghan O’Shea for Gartland, Johnny Lynch for P Healy, Andy Faulkner for Smith, Conor Redmond for Lugoye

Referee: John Crawley (St. Kevin’s)