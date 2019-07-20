Leinster draws reveal who Louth senior, intermediate, junior and hurling winners could face

This year’s Joe Ward winners will face the Dublin senior champions in the Leinster Championship quarter-final.

Although there was the potential to meet the capital’s kingpins for Newtown Blues in 2017, they lost to Rathnew in the opening round, preventing a last eight meeting with St. Vincent’s.

St. Patrick’s, in 2015, are the last Louth side to throw their weight up against the Dubs’ offering. The then Jim Holland-managed side went down narrowly to eventual All-Ireland winners Ballyboden St. Enda’s.

Meanwhile, St. Mochtas’ successor to the intermediate throne will encounter the Offaly representatives before a possible quarter-final date at home to Kildare’s second tier winners.

The junior champions have Laois opposition in the offing, with the victors of the tie between Offaly and Carlow awaiting in the quarter-final.

Louth’s hurling crown holders will oppose Carlow opposition in round one of the Leinster junior competition, while, if they were to win, they’d be at home to a Wexford outfit.