Kevin McCormack was Redeemer's hero in the maddest game imaginable on Sunday

NEFL Division One

Redeemer Celtic 5-4 Kingscourt Harps

Kevin McCormack was Redeemer's hero in the maddest game imaginable at Gorman Park on Sunday.

Redeemer had blown a 3-1 lead, with Barry Carr missing a penalty, to trail 4-3 entering the closing stages, only for Kevin O'Hanlon to level, with his second goal of the game, before McCormack turned up his brace with a dramatic winner.

Wayne Conroy's team were cruising at 2-0 up in the first half - Carr and O'Hanlon on target - and when McCormack made it 3-1 after the break, Harps' goose looked cooked.

However, they defied the odds as Redeemer lost composure, only to regain it in the necessary dose to earn an incredible three points.

Redeemer Celtic: Dane Harrison; Aidan Grimes, Stephen Begley, Paul Gartland, Andy McDermott; Kevin O’Hanlon, Kian McEvoy, Dean Sheil, Kevin McCormack; Barry Carr, Kurt Murphy

Sub: Ryan Carroll