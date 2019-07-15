Shevlin's goal key to Dreadnots' SFC victory over St. Patrick's

Anchor Tours SFC group three

St. Patrick's 1-15 Dreadnots 0-14

Dreadnots found a way to win a game they may have lost in other years, but, still, they look a fair bit off the pace of the established SFC contenders on the evidence of Sunday’s victory over St. Patrick’s.

A clash of the two beaten semi-finalists of 12 months ago, the Clogherhead men finished strongly to claim a slender, if probably deserved, victory, outscoring Paddy White’s Pat’s nine points to three over the final quarter.

And with Sean O’Mahony’s to come in Dowdallshill this weekend, they can make their grip on group three vice-like, though they will need an improved, slicker performance if they’re to be taken as serious championship challengers.

The game’s crucial score was fired to the net by Dreadnots’ Liam Shevlin in the first half, as Dreadnots actually started well, to lead 1-2 to a single point.

But they hit a lull, with Anthony Williams their only registrar over the following 10 minutes and the teams were level at the break, 1-5 to eight points, as Danny O’Connor and Cathal Grogan came menacingly to the fore for Pat’s.

It could, and probably should, have been even better for the Lordship natives, Gavin Gregory and Jack Murphy spurning glorious goal chances, although the latter took a miraculous goalline clearance from Pádraig Rath to prevent Wayne McKeever’s men from falling into arrears.

It acted as a reprieve for Dreadnots, who opened the second period brightly with youngster Jay Hughes restoring their lead. But Pat’s came with a burst, going ahead through Grogan (2) and Darren O’Hanlon points.

Though the Clogher’ regiment’s main men rose to the challenge presented to them, James Califf, Páraic Smith and Shevlin leading them over the victory line in spite of an indifferent display.

However, that particular aspect is fairly irrelevant given the outcome, the win which Dreadnots sought. Round one victories are always that bit sweeter and more important, especially when it’s against a side that’s been the cause of so much pain in prior renewals.

Dreadnots: Ciarán Cunningham; Brian Gargan, David O’Brien, Barry Faulkner; Derek Shevlin (0-1), Dermot Campbell, Anthony Williams (0-1); Cian McEvoy, James Califf (0-2, one 45), Liam Shevlin (1-2), Pádraig Rath, Páraic Smith (0-2, one free); Peter Kirwan (0-1), Jay Hughes (0-5, two frees), Nathan Sutherland (0-1)

Subs: Carl Monaghan for Gargan, Pat Lynch for McEvoy, Conor Clarke for Sutherland

St. Patrick’s: Martin McEneaney; Jason Woods, Dessie Finnegan, Ciarán Murphy; Leonard Grey, Darren O’Hanlon (0-1), Eoghan Lafferty; Martin Breen, Paddy Keenan; Evan White, Daniel O’Connor (0-4), Aidan McCann; Gavin Gregory, Cathal Grogan (0-8, three frees), Jack Murphy (0-1)

Subs: Adam Finnegan for Gregory, Conor Grogan for Breen, Tadhg O’Connor for A Finnegan

Referee: Stephen Johnson (Glen Emmets)