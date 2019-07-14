Boyle bags a brace as lethal Naps dispose of Seans in JFC opener

Anglo Printers JFC group four

Na Piarsaigh 4-17 Sean McDermott's 2-12

Na Piarsaigh were out in force to watch JFC favourites Roche Emmets begin their campaign rather underwhelmingly on Friday night.

John Garvey’s men oppose Emmets on Sunday afternoon and they’ll enter that Tallanstown showdown on a serious high, having blown Sean McDermott’s away in Castlebellingham on Sunday afternoon.

The Kevin Mullen Shield winners defied league form in turning over the Seans, operating in Division 3B this season, having won just thrice from nine outings in the upper section of the third tier.

And a humbling of this size looked to be off the table following a bright start by the Ardee men, which was capped by a well-taken goal by Lorcan Myles to finish a fine team move. The Seans led 1-5 to four points.

That was to be as good as it would get for Tommy Kirk’s team, though, as Na Piarsaigh found a spark from nowhere. Mark Larkin led the charge with four points from six before the interval as the Rock Road men took the control for the first time. Though it was after the break where John Garvey’s men really found their groove at The Grove.

Robbie Murphy was sublime, ably assisting Larkin, who made it 2-12 to 1-6 with his team’s second goal, after David Boyle had bagged their first.

And a third three-pointer arrived via Tommy Muckian's fisted effort, as the Dundalk side amassed a stunning 3-10 over the course of 25 minutes either side of the break. In which time the Seans mustered only a Myles point.

To their credit they didn’t throw in the towel, hitting back with 1-2 in four minutes, the goal coming from a soft, but confidently-dispatched Tony Kelly penalty.

The Mountrush men reduced the deficit to eight, but time was fast running out and the gap yearned wider when Boyle bulged Mark McEneaney’s net for the Naps’ fourth goal.

All-in-all, Garvey will be happy with his side’s performance, which sets them up nicely to test Roche’s title credentials.

The Seans, alternatively, face St. Nicholas as they bid to keep their quarter-final hopes alive.

Na Piarsaigh: Adam Molloy; Ronan McCartney, Fergal Mulholland, Shane Roddy; Joe Woods, Aidan Marks, Eamonn McAuley; Jarlath Lyons (0-1), Conall Shields; Tommy Muckian (0-1), Mark Larkin (1-4, one free), Michael Woods; Robbie Murphy (1-5), David Boyle (2-2), Ciarán Murphy (0-3)

Subs: Gerard Smyth, John Garvey (0-1)

Sean McDermott's: Mark McEneaney; Ian Corbally, Mark Duffy, David McEneaney; Danny Reilly, Seán McMahon, Danny Commins; Peter Osborne, Patrick Osborne; David O’Neill (0-1, free), Lorcan Myles (1-2), Niall McEneaney; Tony Kelly (1-4, 0-4 frees), Kevin McMahon (0-2), Declan Carroll

Sub: BJ Matthews (0-1)

Referee: Paul Finnegan (St. Patrick's)