Marry leads Bride's to slender victory over Kevin's in IFC

CTI Business Solutions IFC group three

St. Bride’s 0-14 St. Kevin’s 1-9

St. Bride’s were made to work harder than they ought to have for their victory over St. Kevin’s in Dowdallshill on Sunday.

Although Johnny Magee’s charges put up a spirited showing, resiliently clinging to the coattails of Bride’s before launching what seemed to be a winning surge, the outcome was always likely to sway the favourites’ way.

Rather, the indicator of the Knockbridge men’s IFC title credentials was going to be based on how they handled the challenge of a side playing in a division below. And, in this sense, they were quite disappointing.

There were glimpses of what they could do, with Seán Marry and Emmet Kirk pointing impressively at various stages. But, with the sapping sun beaming down, their laboured build-up led to more Kevin’s points than the offensive ingenuity it was intended to muster.

Having conceded the opening four points, Kevin’s hit back with four of the next five. Bride’s, led by Marry, extended the gap to three at half-time, 0-9 to six, but stuttered, again, in the second half in spite of opening in the ascendency.

Lee Crosbie was a shining light for Kevin’s throughout and it was his brisk 1-1 salvo which had the Philipstown side in the lead for the first time with 11 minutes to play.

They had chances to extend the advantage, too, but hesitated to shoot on a couple of occasions and were ruthlessly punished, with Marry, Michael Keane and Kevin Hearty registering the game’s final points in Brides’ favour.

St. Bride’s: Frank Noonan; Alan Dunne, James Costelloe, David Kettle; Andrew Smyth (0-2), Mark Hoey, Aaron Devin (0-1); Patrick Reilly, Neil Thornton (0-1); Seán Marry (0-4, three frees), Conaill Devin (0-1), Laurence Steen; Kevin Hearty (0-1), Emmet Kirk (0-2, one 45), Michael Keane (0-2)

Subs: Philip Tynan for C Devin (47), Aaron Hoey for Kettle (56), Gareth Hall for Hearty (60)

St. Kevin’s: Danny Crosbie; John King, Finbarr Lynch, Patrick Duff; Dylan Maher, Enda McKenna, Eoin McKenna; Lee Crosbie (1-4, 0-2 frees & 0-1 45), Andrew Campbell; TJ Doheny, Seánie Crosbie, Cian Callan (0-4, two frees); Darren McMullen, Shane Meade (0-1), James Clarke

Subs: Aaron Khan for Clarke (HT), Paul Duff for E McKenna (60)

Referee: Aidan Shevlin (Stabannon Parnells)