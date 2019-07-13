Square see off Oldcastle to advance in Tully Cup

Tully Cup

Oldcastle United 1-2 Square United

Square United struck twice in the second half to book their place in the third round of the Tully Bookmakers Challenge Cup in Oldcastle on Friday night.

The Ardee side, two divisions ahead of the Meath natives, took until after half-time to make the breakthrough when Aaron Kerley stroked home from the penalty spot.

But the crucial score arrived from star man Ross Gaynor, the former Dundalk FC player converting a free-kick to earn United safe progression.

Square United: Pauric Malone; Gary McKenny, Martin Duffy, Fergal Diamond, Tristan Knowles; Jonny Sheridan, Alan Kirk, Ross Gaynor; James McMullan, Aaron Kerley

Subs: Eddie Burke, John McMahon