Kerr scores, but Ardee fall to defeat against Duleek

NEFL Premier Division

Ardee Celtic 1-4 Duleek

Ardee Celtic fell to their 12th league defeat of the season on Thursday night, having conceded three first half goals against Duleek.

There was controversy shortly before the interval - with the match at 3-0 - when Bryan O’Connor’s penalty hit the ’bar and rebounded out, with the hosts feeling the ball had crossed the line.

Ardee did get on the scoresheet through a penalty from Daniel Kerr, but Duleek wrapped up the spoils with a fourth strike towards the finish.

Ardee Celtic: Hugh Murphy; Ken Thornton, Niall Sharkey, Fintan Clarke, Ian Kennedy; Jamie Ward, Michael Szostakowski, Aaron Roche, Shawni Dowdall; Daniel Kerr, Bryan O’Connor

Subs: Daire O’Shea, Paul McArdle, Keith Farnan, Trevor Farrell, Finn Kelly