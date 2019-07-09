Newry City announce the re-signing of Dundalk man, 'The White Cafu'

Newry City have re-signed the man dubbed 'The White Cafu' for the coming season.

Former Dundalk FC defender Kevin McArdle has rejoined Darren Mullen's side ahead of their return to the NIFL Championship.

We have some good news....#WelcomeHomeKev

McArdle is currently in charge of NEFL Division 3B side Glenmuir, but will link-up with Newry as they bid to regain promotion to the top-flight at the first attempt.

The right-back was part of several of City's recent promotion campaigns, including winning Player of the Season in one of the years, and his return will be widely welcomed around The Showgrounds.

