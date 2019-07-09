Soccer
Newry City announce the re-signing of Dundalk man, 'The White Cafu'
Soccer
Kevin McArdle in his days with Rock Celtic. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)
Newry City have re-signed the man dubbed 'The White Cafu' for the coming season.
Former Dundalk FC defender Kevin McArdle has rejoined Darren Mullen's side ahead of their return to the NIFL Championship.
⚪️ ATTENTION NCAFC FANS ⚪️— Newry City AFC (@NewryCityAFC) July 9, 2019
We have some good news....#WelcomeHomeKev ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/xF2sSTpsZI
McArdle is currently in charge of NEFL Division 3B side Glenmuir, but will link-up with Newry as they bid to regain promotion to the top-flight at the first attempt.
The right-back was part of several of City's recent promotion campaigns, including winning Player of the Season in one of the years, and his return will be widely welcomed around The Showgrounds.
CLICK HERE FOR AN INTERVIEW THE DEMOCRAT DID WITH KEVIN SOME TIME AGO
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on