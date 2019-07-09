Dundalk FC announce contract extension for skipper Brian Gartland

Dundalk FC captain Brian Gartland has extended his terms with the club until the end of next season.

The 32-year-old, whose deal was due to run out at the end of the current campaign, has won four league titles during his five-and-a-half years at Oriel Park.

Gartland has made a total of 214 appearances for Dundalk (164 in the league), scoring a total of 35 goals (29 in the league).

Speaking after signing on the dotted line, the Dubliner said: "I’m delighted to get the deal done. I’ve been at Dundalk for six great years already and it’s the only place I want to be, so to come to an agreement that secures my future and that both myself and the club are happy with is terrific.

"There’s nowhere else in the country that you’d want to be playing football. The ambition of the club and the plans going forward are really exciting. It’s great to be a part of and I hope that I can play my part and help drive it forward to continued success."

The Lilywhites face Riga in the Champions League qualifiers tomorrow night.