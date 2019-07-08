Dundalk FC announce new partnership with BetRegal

Dundalk FC have announced a new partnership arrangement with BetRegal.com that will provide the club's adult followers with a range of betting markets.

The announcement comes 48 hours ahead of The Lilywhites' Champions League clash with Riga at Oriel Park, a match which the online outlet are sponsoring.

A statement read: "Dundalk Football Club and BetRegal.com are delighted to announce a new partnership that will see BetRegal serve as the new official betting partner of the 13-time and current League of Ireland champions.

"The new partnership will provide Dundalk’s over-18s supporters with access to thousands of great value betting markets across a wide range of sports, including an extremely large selection of in-play betting options.

"The announcement comes ahead of Dundalk’s return to UEFA Champions League football as they prepare to host Latvian champions Riga FC in their first qualifying round first leg tie on Wednesday 10 July.

"To celebrate the partnership, BetRegal – who are sponsoring the sold-out match – are offering Dundalk FC supporters the chance to win one of THREE pairs of hospitality tickets for the big game.

"Dundalk FC chief executive Mark Devlin said: “We are delighted to announce BetRegal as our official betting partner. This deal provides our over-18s customers with access to a range of sports betting markets, whilst providing the club with another valuable revenue stream – something which we need to maximise in all areas as we continue to grow the club. We encourage our supporters to enjoy the football and only to bet responsibly.”

"Michael Mirtl, CEO of The Regal Group, added: “We are absolutely thrilled to be on board, and proud to be pledging ourselves as the betting partner of Dundalk FC.

“It’s an honour to be joining forces with a club steeped in history and tradition, but also very focused on a successful future. There is a very personal connection here as well a large part of the BetRegal ownership group has Irish roots. We believe it’s a perfect match between a club and company who are on the same page in terms of our core beliefs, and our huge ambitions.”

