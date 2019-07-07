Carr on fire as Geraldines see off St. Mochta's in Halpenny Travel Louth LGFA SFC

Halpenny Travel Louth SFC

Geraldines 2-10 St. Mochta's 2-6

Geraldines opened their bid for a maiden Halpenny Travel Louth SFC title with victory over St. Mochta's in Haggardstown on Sunday.

County star Rebecca Carr led the way for the Gers - both from play and placed kicks - with 2-6, her two first half goals giving the winners a solid platform upon which they prevailed.

The centre-forward struck 2-5 in the first half, including a three-pointer in the opening minutes, as the girls in green took control of the affair early on, in spite of Emma Quinn responding with a goal for St. Mochta's.

Mochta's had opened with a comprehensive win over St. Bride's, but they struggled during the first half here, as Lorna Moriarty and Ava Kiernan pointed to add to Carr's impressive haul.

The visitors fought back during the second half with the Byrne sisters and Caitlin Curley registering, the latter a goal to bring her team into contention.

But the competition favourites held on to put themselves in a commanding position within the group.

Geraldines: Grainne Boyle; Irene Hoey, Eilis Hand, Megan Scully; Aine Lynch, Lauren McFaul, Tessa Fleming; Helen Ryan (0-1), Lorna Moriarty (0-1); Emma Gartlan, Rebecca Carr (2-6), Lisa McCabe; Ava Kiernan (0-1), Ciara O'Connor, Abbi O'Connor (0-1)

Sub: Sandra Neary

St. Mochta's: Niamh Kirk; Laura McDonnell, Dearbhla O'Connor, Kayleigh Hoey; Lauren Kieran, Orla O'Neill, Shauna Lennon; Katie Rafferty, Aoife Byrne; Roisin Curley, Eimear Byrne, Laura Kieran; Emma Quinn, Caitlin Curley, Christine Carolan