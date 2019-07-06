Deane's double guides Glenmuir over Duleek in NEFL Division 3B

NEFL Division 3B

Glenmuir FC 4-1 Duleek 2nds

Two first half goals from Deane Browne guided Glenmuir over Duleek 2nds' challenge at Hoey's Lane on Friday night.

The attacker struck his first direct from a corner midway through the opening period before doubling his tally five minutes later.

Duleek came into it more in the second half and reduced the deficit with 10 minutes to play, but substitute Conor Nicholson restored Glenmuir's two-goal advantage before John Byrne wrapped up the points with a fabulous effort. The forward ran through from the halfway line and nonchalantly lobbed the 'keeper from 20 yards.

Glenmuir FC: John Burlingham; Liam McKenny, Shane Taaffe, Daniel Mulligan, Willie Kelly; Conor Mackin, Danny Mullen, Mark Molloy; Paddy Nicholson, Lorcan Doyle, Deane Browne

Subs: Ronan Molloy, John Byrne, Conor Nicholson, Liam Cunningham, Peter McDermott, Kevin McArdle