NEFL Premier Division

Muirhevna Mor hit four in sixth NEFL Premier Division win of the campaign

Duleek 2 Muirhevna Mor 4

Sports Reporter

Reporter:

Sports Reporter

Email:

sport@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Muirhevna Mor hit four in sixth NEFL Premier Division win of the campaign

Paudi Hearty was on the scoresheet again as Muirhevna Mor defeated Duleek in the NEFL Premier Division. (Pic: Aidan Dullaghan)

NEFL Premier Division

Duleek 2 Muirhevna Mor 4

Muirhevna Mor got their sixth league win of the season away to Duleek on Thursday night.

Marc Griffin’s side enjoyed a strong opening half and led 3-1 at the break, with substitute Declan Grimes adding a fourth during the second period.

Micky O’Kane, Brendan Hughes and Paudi Hearty - continuing his good recent form - were the other Muirhevna Mor goalscorers. 

Muirhevna Mor: Michael Cooney; Ciarán Jamison, Paul Mallon, Jimmy Cooney, Brian Begley; Brendan Hughes, Gary Clarke, Philip Duffy, Vinny Smith; Paudi Hearty, Micky O’Kane

Subs: Seán Conlon, Declan Grimes, Wayne Robinson, Caolan Dines