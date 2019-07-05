NEFL Premier Division
Muirhevna Mor hit four in sixth NEFL Premier Division win of the campaign
Duleek 2 Muirhevna Mor 4
Paudi Hearty was on the scoresheet again as Muirhevna Mor defeated Duleek in the NEFL Premier Division. (Pic: Aidan Dullaghan)
Muirhevna Mor got their sixth league win of the season away to Duleek on Thursday night.
Marc Griffin’s side enjoyed a strong opening half and led 3-1 at the break, with substitute Declan Grimes adding a fourth during the second period.
Micky O’Kane, Brendan Hughes and Paudi Hearty - continuing his good recent form - were the other Muirhevna Mor goalscorers.
Muirhevna Mor: Michael Cooney; Ciarán Jamison, Paul Mallon, Jimmy Cooney, Brian Begley; Brendan Hughes, Gary Clarke, Philip Duffy, Vinny Smith; Paudi Hearty, Micky O’Kane
Subs: Seán Conlon, Declan Grimes, Wayne Robinson, Caolan Dines
