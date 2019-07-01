Teams and scorers from last weekend's Louth GAA Division One games

DIVISION ONE

CLAN NA GAEL 6-16 O’RAGHALLAIGH’S 1-11

Billy Smith hit 4-7, including a hat-trick in the opening period, as Clan na Gael moved out of the relegation places.

Clans led 3-9 to six points at the turnaround in this crucial clash at the bottom, with Conall McKeever and Paul Crewe among the scorers, and when the former struck for another goal, the contest was over.

Captain Paul Gore and Smith added further majors as Clans made it two wins on the trot.

Clan na Gael: Seán Smith; Craig Callan, Donal Boyle, Brian McDonnell; Craig Long, Micheal McDonnell, Kevin Carroll; Paul Crewe (0-1), John Byrne (0-1); Paul Gore (1-0), Robbie Curran, Conall McKeever (1-1); Billy Smith (4-7), Mark McGeown (0-5), Stephen Fitzpatrick

Subs: Mark Newell (0-1), Gerry Curran, Seán O’Hanlon, Adam Lynch, Tiarnan Weldon

ARDEE ST. MARY’S 1-9 ST. PATRICK’S 0-10

St. Patrick’s hopes of reaching the league semi-finals were ended on Friday night as they lost out to St. Mary’s in a tight contest at Páirc Mhuire.

Kian Moran’s goal from a penalty after 47' proved to be the difference as the home side came from behind to claim a victory that sees them move into second place in the table.

Mary’s led 0-7 to six at the interval, but Pats’ hopes of a victory weren’t aided by the dismissals of Rory Duffy and Evan White.

Ardee St. Mary’s: Duane Crosby; Niall Eccles, Barry McCoy, Conor Keenan; Brendan Matthews, Karl Faulkner, Eimhin Keenan; Robert Leavy, RJ Callaghan; Conor Gillespie (0-2), Paudy Clarke (0-1), Kian Moran (1-2); Mark Fay (0-1), Ronan Carroll (0-1), Jonathan Commins (0-2)

Subs: Philip Trainor, Lorcan Malone, Jay Crawley, Cian Commins

St. Pat’s: Martin McEneaney; Ciarán Murphy, Eoghan Lafferty, Ross Murphy; Conor Grogan, Darren O’Hanlon, Rory Duffy; Paddy Keenan (0-2), Leonard Grey (0-1); Evan White (0-1), Danny O’Connor (0-1), Aidan McCann (0-1); Jack Murphy, Cathal Grogan (0-1), Tadhg O’Connor

Sub: Seán McGeough

GERALDINES 0-9 DREADNOTS 1-14

A weakened Geraldines relinquished their winning run at home to Dreadnots on Friday night.

The victory was key for the visitors, given that Blues are on their tails for the final semi-final spot, and they secured it courtesy of Páraic Smith’s early goal, which helped them lead 1-4 to two at the interval.

Jim McEneaney provided scores for Geraldines in the second half, but Dreadnots coasted over the victory line.

Geraldines: Seán McEneaney; Ryan Trainor, Tiarnan Hand, Seán Watters; Jack Traynor, Gerard Hoey, Matthew Fee; Matthew Corcoran, Ronan Greene; Josh Arrowsmith (0-1), Dara Hamill (0-2), Fearghal McDonald; Shane Rogers, Jim McEneaney (0-6), Paul Clarke

Subs: Shaun Callan (0-1), Seán Thornton, Shane O’Hanlon, Dylan Sharkey

Dreadnots: Ciarán Campbell; Brian Gargan, David O’Brien, Barry Faulkner; Derek Shevlin, Dermot Campbell, Anthony Williams; Liam Shevlin (0-1), James Califf (0-1); Jay Hughes (0-1), Pádraig Rath, Carl Monaghan (0-1); Peter Kirwan (0-2), Nathan Sutherland (0-3), Pepe Smith (1-1)

Subs: Conor Clarke, Anthony Lynch

ST. BRIDE’S 0-14 SEAN O’MAHONY’S 0-8

St. Bride’s took a major step towards safety with a six-point win over Sean O’Mahony’s, who they leapfrog in the table.

The Knockbridge men held the lead throughout and were eight ahead by the midway point, 0-11 to three, with Kevin Hearty chief among their registrars.

O’Mahony’s saw an injury-time penalty saved by Brides’ young ’keeper Adam Plunkett.

St. Bride’s: Adam Plunkett; Laurence Steen, Alan Dunne, James Costelloe; Mark Hoey, David Kettle, Aaron Devin; Neil Thornton (0-2), Patrick Reilly (0-1); Seán Marry, Conaill Devin (0-2), Kevin Hearty (0-7); Richie Halpenny, Emmet Kirk (0-1), Michael Keane (0-1)

Subs: Gareth Hall, Darren Bailey, James Searson

Sean O’Mahony’s: Kevin Brennan; Robbie Gavigan, Chris O’Neill, Ciarán Finan; Johnny Connolly, Colin Finan (0-1), Caolan McCann; Conor Finnegan, Shane Brennan; Barry Mackin (0-1), Stephen Fisher, Niall McLaughlin (0-1); Stephen Kilcoyne (0-5), Ronan Byrne, Benny Traynor

Sub: Ciarán Jamison

COOLEY KICKHAMS 1-13 NAOMH MÁIRTÍN 3-15

JP Rooney rolled back the years with 3-2 as Naomh Máirtín plunged Cooley deeper into the relegation mire on Wednesday evening.

Helped by a Rooney brace, The Jocks led 2-9 to 1-6 at the turnaround, with Emmet Rogan shooting Kickhams’ goal.

The visitors remained in charge during the second half, with Sam Mulroy bringing up his eight-point haul to leave Cooley staring into a must-win final round clash with St. Patrick’s.

Cooley: Neil Gallagher; Alan Page, Conor McGuinness, Dylan McGarrity; Gerry Malone, Patrick Hanlon, Dean McGreehan; Keith White, Fearghal Malone; Gerard White, Declan McGuinness (0-6), James O’Reilly (0-1); Emmet Rogan (1-1), Michael Rafferty (0-4), Michael Carron

Subs: Luke White, Joe Mee (0-1), Patrick Johnston, Emmet McGuigan

Máirtín’s: Craig Lynch; Eoin Wright, Mick Fanning, Paul Berrill; Mark Whelan, Graeme McQuillan, Conor Healy; Val Leddy (0-1), Wayne Campbell (0-2); Stephen Campbell (0-1), Conor Morgan (0-1), John Clutterbuck; Sam Mulroy (0-8), JP Rooney (3-2), Eoghan Callaghan

Subs: Joe McGrane, Shane Campbell, Adam Winters, Jack Murphy, Jack McCarville, Conor Smyth

NEWTOWN BLUES 3-11 MATTOCK RANGERS 1-9

Holders Newtown Blues gave themselves a shot at making the top four with a win over Mattock Rangers on Thursday night.

The Collon men competed in the first half and trailed by just two points at the interval, 2-5 to 1-6, with the winners’ goals coming from Emmet Carolan (penalty) and Andy McDonnell.

However, their challenge faded towards the finish as Robert Carr’s major put the seal on another win for Ronan Phillips’ charges.

Newtown Blues: Jay Lowney, Alan Connor (0-1), Thomas Costello, Paul Moore; Johnny Connolly, Emmet Carolan (1-0), Ian Connor; Kevin Carr, Andy McDonnell (1-3); Conor Branigan, Dáire Nally (0-3), Robert Carr (1-2); Conor Moore, Ross Nally (0-1), Jamie Kelly (0-1)

Subs: Ronan Browne, Jamie Doherty, Hugh McGinn, Niall Costello, Johnny McDonnell, Conor Ayson

Mattock: Mike Englisby; Alan Caraher, Cathal Clarke, Dáire Englishby; Seán Gilsenan, Terry Donegan, Brendan Leacy (0-1); Daniel Bannon, Adrian Reid; Cathal Fleming (0-1), Aaron O’Brien, Ben McKenna (0-2); Oisín McKenna (0-2), Shane Hickey, David Reid (0-3)

Subs: Hugh Donnelly, James Caraher, Ben Quaile, Cillian Hickey