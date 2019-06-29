Glenmuir hold their nerve from the spot to see off Carrick on penalties

Gerry Reilly Cup

Glenmuir FC 1-1 Carrick Rovers 2nds - Glens win 4-1 on penalties

Glenmuir kept their nerve to progress in the Gerry Reilly Cup on Friday night following a penalty shootout victory over Carrick Rovers 2nds.

Having taken the lead via Paddy Nicholson, Glenmuir were pegged back before half-time.

The second half saw chances at both ends, with David McKenny producing a heroic stop for the Glens, while Nicholson saw a late penalty saved.

Still 1-1 after extra-time, Shane Taaffe, Lorcan Doyle and Kevin McArdle all scored in the shootout, with McKenny producing two saves, before Nicholson won it for Glenmuir.

Glenmuir FC: David McKenny; Liam McKenny, Daniel Mulligan, Shane Taaffe, Edgar Bitanius; Conor Mackin, Danny Mullen, Mark Molloy, Paddy Nicholson; Lorcan Doyle, Deane Browne

Subs: Willie Kelly, Kevin McArdle