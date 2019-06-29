Kilmessan Shield
Hearty hits hat-trick as Muirhevna edge 10-goal thriller with Torro
Torro United 4 Muirhevna Mor 6
Paudie Hearty scored a hat-trick for Muirhevna Mor in their Kilmessan Shield victory over Torro United. (Pic: Aidan Dullaghan)
Kilmessan Shield QF
Torro United 4-6 Muirhevna Mor
Muirhevna Mor edged a 10-goal thriller with Torro, despite having just 11 players available and with the injured Philip Duffy needed to fill the manager’s void on the night.
Torro were in front, but a Paudi Hearty brace earned Muirhevna an advantage, which became 4-2 as the visitors got on top.
But Torro never gave in and tied at 4-4, before Jimmy Cooney’s penalty put the Blues ahead again. The winners proceeded to win by two, as Hearty finished with three, while Brendan Hughes and Martin Smith added a goal apiece.
Muirhevna Mor: Michael Cooney; Brian Begley, Ciarán Jameson, Micky O’Kane, Jimmy Cooney; Seán Conlon, Brendan Hughes, Gary Clarke, Vinny Smith; Paudi Hearty, Martin Smith
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on