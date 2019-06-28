Central Council decision sees changes to Louth's LGFA All-Ireland JFC programme

Changes have been made to Louth's LGFA All-Ireland JFC group following last night's meeting of Central Council.

The Reds were due to face Derry, Carlow and London in group two of the championship, but Kilkenny's departure from the competition meant the other pool featured just Antrim and Fermanagh, who were then expected to take their places in the semi-finals.

But a motion from Louth to revert to three-team groups saw delegates vote in favour, with there being a subsequent draw to determine the teams in the respective groups.

London revealed that they had already organised their trip to Louth in mid-July, hence Carlow and Derry were the sides in question and the draw resulted in the latter being reallocated to group one, alongside their Ulster colleagues, with Carlow remaining in the Wee County's section.

Louth, of course, face the Barrowsiders in Sunday's Leinster final, before meeting them again on the weekend of July 13/14 in the first round of the championship.