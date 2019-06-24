Watters fires a hat-trick as Dundalk Gaels boost promotion hopes with away win over Hunterstown

Division Two

Hunterstown Rovers 3-10 Dundalk Gaels 4-11

Barry Watters bagged a hat-trick as Dundalk Gaels moved into third place in the table thanks to this four-point win over Hunterstown on Saturday night.

The Dundalk men are now level with town rivals Young Irelands in third place on 12 points as they continue their recent good run of form.

The first half proved to be an entertaining affair with the sides sharing six goals. Watters hit the net twice, while Ger McSorley added a third from the penalty spot to see Gaels lead 3-5 to 3-4 at the break.

The visitors continued to have the slight advantage in the second half and they sealed with victory when Watters completed his hat-trick.

Hunterstown Rovers: Niall Carrie; Brian Matthews, Patrick Taaffe, Paddy Mooney; Marc Ward, Muiris O Suilleabhain, Martin Lennon; Ryan Ward, David Finn; Brendan Lennon, Paul Carrie, Dean Burns; Glen Mathews, Tony McKenna, Ryan Burns

Dundalk Gaels: Joe O’Donoghue; James Lynch, Errol Boyle, Eamonn Kenny; Oisín Murray, Gary Shevlin, Adrian Rafferty; Derek Crilly, Jordan Keating; Mark Hanna, David McComish, Niall Hearty; Éanna McArdle (0-5), Barry Watters (3-0), Gerard McSorley (1-5)

Subs: Emmet Linsday, John Burlingham, Jason Clarke (0-1), Jamie Faulkner, Chris Sweeney