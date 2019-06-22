DEMO ARCHIVES | 'Be prepared, the answer is Willie Crawley. Yes, our own Willie Crawley'

It was in your writer’s weekly ruffle through The Democrat archives that a story from January 1993, involving the great Willie Crawley, was found.

There isn’t much you don’t know about Mr Sean O’Mahony’s, but I bet you’ll not be saying that after reading this Demo piece!

WILLIE’S A RAMBLER!

The question will be asked in years to come: Name the footballer who played with three different League of Ireland clubs in a little over a month?

Be prepared, the answer is Willie Crawley. Yes, our own Willie Crawley who, when he’s not in the middle of the park is playing at midfield - if you know what we mean.

The story goes like this: having played for Dundalk Reserves for most of the season, helping them to second place in the table, Willie went on a Free Loan to Cobh Ramblers, the team for which his Sean O’Mahony’s GFC colleague, Brendan O’Callaghan, signed at the beginning of the season.

Willie played in Ramblers’ 1-2 defeat by Home Farm last Sunday week, but, apparently, wasn’t too happy with the Cork team’s style of play, but as one of the stipulations surrounding a Free Loan is that the player must stay away from his original club for twenty weeks, he couldn’t return to Dundalk.

Willie likes his football, let it be Gaelic or soccer, and he was only too happy to accept when an offer to join Longford Town came up. And right enough, he came in as a reserve for the Midlanders in their 3-1 defeat of Finn Harps on Sunday last, just a week after he had played for Cobh and a little longer than that since figuring on the Dundalk ‘B’ team.

So there you have it, the story of how the man from The Quay wore three different jerseys in a short space of time.

And the most aptly-named of his three clubs? Why, Cobh Ramblers, of course!

Willie previously played for Newry Town, Monaghan and Glenavon.