Square pegged back by Duleek in NEFL Premier Division

NEFL Premier Division

Square United 1-1 Duleek

Square United picked up a point in their battle against the drop on Friday night, but they went home knowing they let Duleek off the hook.

The Ardee side were 1-0 up at half-time courtesy of Aaron Kerley’s goal, which saw James McMullan centrally involved in the build-up.

United had other chances to make the points safe, and they were made to pay for their failure to convert when Duleek equalised with full-time approaching.

Square United: Eoin Muldoon; Tristan Knowles, Fergal Diamond, Martin Duffy, Brian Stewart; Donal Rahill, Ross Gaynor, Trevor Matthews, Jonny Sheridan; James McMullan, Aaron Kerley

Subs: Gareth Kane, Kian Moran, Killian Murray, Stefan Halpenny