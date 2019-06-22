Glenmuir hold off Albion fightback to edge seven-goal thriller

NEFL Division 3B

Albion Rovers 3 Glenmuir FC 4

Three goals early in the second half set Glenmuir on their way to victory over Albion’s second string on Friday night.

The Hoey’s Lane men trailed in the first half before Ronan Molloy expertly volleyed in the leveller before the interval. And when Paddy Nicholson, Lorcan Doyle and substitute Shane Taaffe struck over a ruthless 10-minute spell, the Glens were on the victory course.

There was late drama as Kevin McArdle’s men conceded twice and had Willie Kelly sent-off.

Glenmuir FC: David McKenny; Deane Browne, Daniel Mulligan, Willie Kenny, Edgar Bitanius; Ronan Molloy, Gino Cooney, Mark Molloy, Liam Cunningham; Paddy Nicholson, Lorcan Doyle

Subs: Shane Taaffe, Kevin McArdle, Liam McKenny, John Byrne