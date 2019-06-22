NEFL Premier Division
Hat-trick hero Hughes helps Muirhevna Mor to comfortable victory over Parkvilla
Parkvilla 2 Muirhevna Mor 6
Muirhevna Mor's Brendan Hughes scored a hat-trick against Parkvilla on Friday night. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)
Muirhevna Mor bounded to within three points of third place Parkvilla in the Premier Division table with a 6-2 victory over the Meath side at Claremont Stadium on Friday night.
Marc Griffin’s side were 5-1 in the clear at half-time and never looked in danger as they secured their fifth league win of the campaign.
Full time result from The Claremont Stadium in Navan and the boys come away with a very comfortable 6-2 win against @parkvillafc, well done lads! Benny Hughes with a perfect hattrick tonight also!@DundalkSport @DundalkDemocrat @LMFMRADIO @neflIreland @cul7 #CMonTheMor #MMFC pic.twitter.com/LCAC2J3MHl— Muirhevna Mor FC (@MuirhevnaMorFC) June 21, 2019
Three of the Mor’s goals were scored by Brendan Hughes, while Paudi Hearty, Micky O’Kane and Gary Clarke also got in on the act to condemn Parkvilla to a third league loss of the season.
Muirhevna Mor: David Cooney; Brian Begley, Gavin Smith, James Cooney, Paul Mallon; Gary Clarke, Philip Duffy, Micky O’Kane, Brendan Hughes; Martin Smith, Paudi Hearty
Subs: Seán Conlon, Ciarán Jamison, Vinny Smith
