NEFL Premier Division

Hat-trick hero Hughes helps Muirhevna Mor to comfortable victory over Parkvilla

Parkvilla 2 Muirhevna Mor 6

Sports Reporter

Reporter:

Sports Reporter

Email:

sport@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Muirhevna Mor's Brendan Hughes scored a hat-trick against Parkvilla on Friday night. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Muirhevna Mor bounded to within three points of third place Parkvilla in the Premier Division table with a 6-2 victory over the Meath side at Claremont Stadium on Friday night.

Marc Griffin’s side were 5-1 in the clear at half-time and never looked in danger as they secured their fifth league win of the campaign.

Three of the Mor’s goals were scored by Brendan Hughes, while Paudi Hearty, Micky O’Kane and Gary Clarke also got in on the act to condemn Parkvilla to a third league loss of the season.

Muirhevna Mor: David Cooney; Brian Begley, Gavin Smith, James Cooney, Paul Mallon; Gary Clarke, Philip Duffy, Micky O’Kane, Brendan Hughes; Martin Smith, Paudi Hearty

Subs: Seán Conlon, Ciarán Jamison, Vinny Smith