Hat-trick hero Hughes helps Muirhevna Mor to comfortable victory over Parkvilla

NEFL Premier Division

Parkvilla 2-6 Muirhevna Mor

Muirhevna Mor bounded to within three points of third place Parkvilla in the Premier Division table with a 6-2 victory over the Meath side at Claremont Stadium on Friday night.

Marc Griffin’s side were 5-1 in the clear at half-time and never looked in danger as they secured their fifth league win of the campaign.

Full time result from The Claremont Stadium in Navan and the boys come away with a very comfortable 6-2 win against @parkvillafc, well done lads! Benny Hughes with a perfect hattrick tonight also!@DundalkSport @DundalkDemocrat @LMFMRADIO @neflIreland @cul7 #CMonTheMor #MMFC pic.twitter.com/LCAC2J3MHl June 21, 2019

Three of the Mor’s goals were scored by Brendan Hughes, while Paudi Hearty, Micky O’Kane and Gary Clarke also got in on the act to condemn Parkvilla to a third league loss of the season.

Muirhevna Mor: David Cooney; Brian Begley, Gavin Smith, James Cooney, Paul Mallon; Gary Clarke, Philip Duffy, Micky O’Kane, Brendan Hughes; Martin Smith, Paudi Hearty

Subs: Seán Conlon, Ciarán Jamison, Vinny Smith