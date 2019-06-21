NEFL Division One
Bay remain unbeaten at Division One summit after win over Kingscourt
Bay FC 2 Kingscourt Harps 1
Bay FC prior to Thursday night's victory over Kingscourt Harps in NEFL Division One.
NEFL Division One
Bay FC 2-1 Kingscourt Harps
Bay FC remain unbeaten at the summit of Division One following Thursday night’s victory over struggling Kingscourt in Dundalk.
Following their Tully Cup exit the week before, Bay were improved here and took the lead via Alfonso Crespo.
The visitors got level, but Neven Novosel restored the Bay advantage from the penalty spot and Damien Bellew’s men continued to set the tone approaching the interval
Bay controlled the second half, without registering any further.
Bay FC: Kevin Mullen, Brian McCloskey, Angelo Stanley, Stephen Woods, Stephen McGuinness; Shaun O’Connor, Anto McLaughlin, Paddy Connor, Alfonso Crespo; Neven Novosel, Gavin Donnelly
Subs: Marcel Ekwueme, Stefan McKevitt, Aaron Kelly, Mario Kolak
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on