Bay remain unbeaten at Division One summit after win over Kingscourt

NEFL Division One

Bay FC 2-1 Kingscourt Harps

Bay FC remain unbeaten at the summit of Division One following Thursday night’s victory over struggling Kingscourt in Dundalk.

Following their Tully Cup exit the week before, Bay were improved here and took the lead via Alfonso Crespo.

The visitors got level, but Neven Novosel restored the Bay advantage from the penalty spot and Damien Bellew’s men continued to set the tone approaching the interval

Bay controlled the second half, without registering any further.

Bay FC: Kevin Mullen, Brian McCloskey, Angelo Stanley, Stephen Woods, Stephen McGuinness; Shaun O’Connor, Anto McLaughlin, Paddy Connor, Alfonso Crespo; Neven Novosel, Gavin Donnelly

Subs: Marcel Ekwueme, Stefan McKevitt, Aaron Kelly, Mario Kolak