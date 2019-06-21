Sheelan strikes late as Bellurgan take point off champions Boyne

NEFL Premier Division

Boyne Harps 2-2 Bellurgan United

Bellurgan United came from behind twice to become the first team to take points off champions Boyne Harps this season.

Thursday night’s match at United Park came just a matter of days after Jason McConville’s team went under heavily to another title chaser, Trim Celtic, but United impressed in their latest outing.

They fell behind after just three minutes, but proceeded to control the remainder of the first half, seeing two efforts cleared off the line.

Tadhg O’Connor’s header, from Daniel McDonald’s corner, drew them level after half-time, though Boyne responded well and it took a fine stop from Kevin Rogan to deny them a lead goal before they re-took the lead.

However, with 10 minutes to play, Martin Murphy’s industry and pass set Ciarán Sheelan away, and the striker’s deflected effort ensured United claimed a share of the spoils.

Bellurgan United: Kevin Rogan; Martin Murphy, Ray Finnegan, Patrick Lynch, Gerard Browne; Tadhg O’Connor, Daniel McDonald, Stephen Finnegan, Joe Needham, Coran Lindsay; Ciarán Sheelan

Subs: Joe Dunne, Shane O’Brien, Dermot Treanor