Louth GAA to hold adult fixtures forum to give 'opportunity to talk about league structures'

A forum on adult fixtures is to be held at the next monthly meeting of Louth County Board.

It is hoped the meeting will incorporate a variety of stakeholders, including inter-county players and management teams, as well as clubs, in the hope of improving the unrest which presently exists within the county.

The meeting is to take place on July 15, as opposed to July 1, and follow the County Board’s monthly gathering.

Chairman Des Halpenny said it would give people an “opportunity to talk about league structures” and also referenced the ‘all-county championship’ motion which was overturned earlier in the year at a special meeting.

Mr Halpenny added that he hoped the get-together would “give the CCC a better chance at putting a fixtures’ programme together”.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE ON LAST NIGHT'S COUNTY BOARD MEETING