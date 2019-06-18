Dundalk Schoolboys' League to hold EGM to vote on potential return to winter season

Dundalk Schoolboys’ League clubs are to vote on whether to revert from a summer to winter season at a special EGM next month.

It follows debate at a committee meeting held last week in which it was decided to hold a special get-together to determine the League’s future.

Following an FAI directive, the Schoolboys’ season was moved to ‘calendar football’ in Dundalk this year, following a short, intervening campaign last winter.

But there has been something of a nationwide movement in recent months, with high-ranking juvenile leagues in both Dublin and Cork having signalled their intent to go back to a winter-spring programme.

The FAI subsequently lifted their orders for summer leagues, leaving the decision to the clubs in the various jurisdictions.

Dundalk’s vote will be held on Monday, July 1. Although it’s not known for sure what way the decision will sway, given the arguments for and against which were presented at Bellew Park in the most recent meeting.