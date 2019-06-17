Dundalk FC learn potential opponents for opening Champions League qualifier

Dundalk FC could face Polish champions Piast Gliwice in the opening round of the Champions League qualifiers following UEFA's announcement of the draw's breakdown.

The Poles would provide the sternest opposition, with champions of the North, Linfield, another potential team The Lilywhites could draw.

Ahead of tomorrow's #UCL draw, the teams have been divided into groups and we will be drawn against one of the following opponents:



Piast Gliwice (POL)

Valur Reykjavík (ISL)

Linfield (NIR)

HB Tórshavn (FRO)

Riga (LVA)



The draw starts at 13.30 (Irish time) pic.twitter.com/bDpt3dMrya — Dundalk FC (@DundalkFC) June 17, 2019

Iceland's Valur Reykjavík, HB Tórshavn of Faroe Islands and Riga (Latvia) make up Dundalk's list of potential opponents.

The draw takes place at UEFA HQ in Nyon, Switzerland, tomorrow afternoon, beginning at 1:30pm Irish time.