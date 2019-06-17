UEFA Champions League

Dundalk FC learn potential opponents for opening Champions League qualifier

Caoimhín Reilly

Caoimhín Reilly

The draw takes place at UEFA HQ in Nyon, Switzerland, tomorrow afternoon, beginning at 1:30pm Irish time.

Dundalk FC could face Polish champions Piast Gliwice in the opening round of the Champions League qualifiers following UEFA's announcement of the draw's breakdown.

The Poles would provide the sternest opposition, with champions of the North, Linfield, another potential team The Lilywhites could draw.

Iceland's Valur Reykjavík, HB Tórshavn of Faroe Islands and Riga (Latvia) make up Dundalk's list of potential opponents.

