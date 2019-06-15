McCann's bicycle kick earns Redeemer a comeback win in Tully Cup opener

Tully Cup round one

Abbey Celtic 3 Redeemer Celtic 4

Ray McCann’s second half bicycle kick earned Redeemer a place in the second round of the Tully Cup on Friday night.

Wayne Conroy’s men trailed three times in the opening half, Ryan Dillon, Aidan Grimes and captain Barry Carr pulling them back on level terms on every occasion.

But once they got in front, having been level at the interval, the Cox’s lads dug deep and battled to the finish, protecting their advantage.

Redeemer Celtic: Dane Harrison; Tiernan Moran, Paul Gartland, Shane English, Stephen Begley; Ray McCann, Barry Carr, Conor Macken, Mark Lee; Ryan Dillon, Aidan Grimes