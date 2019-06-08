Louth dumped out of the All-Ireland qualifiers by Antrim

All-Ireland Qualifier

Louth 1-11 Antrim 2-16

Louth bowed out of the All-Ireland SFC qualifiers tonight, losing comprehensively at home to Antrim.

Despite leading 1-5 to 0-2 after 15 minutes, with Andy McDonnell bagging the three-pointer, the Reds conceded two goals - both scored by Matthew Fitzpatrick - before half-time and trailed 2-5 to 1-7 at the turnaround.

Eoghan Duffy hit the post early in the second half as Louth opened brightly, but Antrim hit three of the first five points before a six-point run to no reply saw Lenny Harbinson's men coast eight clear.

Louth finished with 13 players - Fergal Sheekey and Declan Byrne seeing red - as the misery was compounded through late Antrim points.

Eight was the difference at the finish, Louth football is simply at its lowest ebb.

Louth: Fergal Sheekey; Daniel Corcoran, Fergal Donohoe, James Craven; Anthony Williams, Bevan Duffy (0-1), John Clutterbuck (0-1); Tommy Durnin (0-1), James Califf; Declan Byrne (0-2), Ciarán Downey (0-1), Conall McKeever (0-1); Andy McDonnell (1-1), Sam Mulroy, Ryan Burns (0-2, frees)

Subs: Eoghan Duffy for McDonnell (HT), Conor Early for Califf (48), Ronan Holcroft for Downey (49), Emmet Carolan (0-1) for Craven (56), Conor Grimes for Mulroy (63), Craig Lynch for Clutterbuck (64)

Antrim: Pádraig Nugent; Patrick McCormick (0-1), Ricky Johnston, Patrick Gallagher; James McAuley, Declan Lynch, Niall Delargy (0-1); Colum Duffin (0-2), Stephen Beatty; Kevin Quinn, Matthew Fitzpatrick (2-1), Patrick McBride; Ryan Murray (0-6, one free), Michael McCarry, Eunan Walsh (0-1, free)

Subs: Ryan McNulty for McAuley (5), Conor Murray for McCarry (HT), Ruairí Scott (0-2) for Beatty (49), Fintan Burke for Quinn (64), James Smith for Duffin (68), Patrick Branagan for Delargy (70)

Referee: Martin McNally (Monaghan)