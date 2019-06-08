STATS | Results and details of all 30 of Louth's previous All-Ireland qualifiers

All-Ireland Senior Football Championship
2001 Rd 1: Tipperary 1-8 Louth 0-13 (Clonmel); Rd 2: Louth 0-12 Offaly 1-8 (Drogheda); Rd 3: Louth 0-13 Westmeath 1-13 (Navan)
2002 Rd 1: Monaghan 1-8 Louth 2-11 (Clones); Rd 2: Meath 3-8 Louth 2-9 (Navan)
2003 Rd 1: Cavan 1-12 Louth 2-7 (Navan)
2004 Rd 1: Louth 2-13 Antrim 0-14 (Drogheda); Rd 2: Galway 2-8 Louth 0-9 (Parnell Park)
2005 Rd 1: Louth 1-12 Waterford 1-8 (Drogheda); Rd 2: Louth 0-11 Roscommon 0-10 (Drogheda); Rd 3: Monaghan 1-12 Louth 0-14 (Breffni Park)
2006 Rd 1: Louth 2-16 Tyrone 2-16 (AET, Navan); Rd 1 (R): Tyrone 1-12 Louth 1-7 (Omagh)
2007 Rd 1: Limerick 0-13 Louth 0-14 (Limerick); Rd 2: Kildare 1-10 Louth 1-16 (Newbridge); Rd 3: Cork 0-16 Louth 0-14 (Portlaoise)
2008 Rd 1: Louth 1-10 Tyrone 1-18 (Drogheda)
2009 Rd 1: Louth 1-12 Tipperary 2-10 (Drogheda)
2010 Rd 4: Louth 0-13 Dublin 2-14 (Croke Park)
2011 Rd 1: Louth 2-8 Meath 5-8 (Breffni Park)
2012 Rd 1: Westmeath 1-15 Louth 0-12 (Mullingar)
2013 Rd 1: Louth 1-17 Antrim 1-11 (Drogheda); Rd 2: Kildare 1-19 Louth 0-15 (Newbridge)
2014 Rd 1: Tyrone 2-21 Louth 0-10 (Omagh)
2015 Rd 1: Louth 1-17 Leitrim 0-11 (Drogheda); Rd 2: Tipperary 3-21 Louth 0-7 (Thurles)
2016 Rd 1: Derry 1-18 Louth 2-10 (Owenbeg)
2017 Rd 1: Louth 1-10 Longford 2-15 (Drogheda)
2018 Rd 1: London 1-19 Louth 2-26 (Ruislip); Rd 2: Leitrim 0-25 Louth 1-12 (Carrick-on-Shannon)
P: 30; W: 11; D: 1; L: 18. Scored: 24-366; Conceded: 39-405
