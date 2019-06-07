Six-goal Ardee down Rossin to progress in the Tully Cup

Tully Cup

Rossin Rovers 1-6 Ardee Celtic

Michael Szostakowski struck a brace and Trevor Farrell scored his first senior goal as Ardee Celtic progressed in the Tully Cup in Slane on Thursday night.

Two goals in rapid time from new signing Daniel Kerr and Aaron Roche gave the Deesiders a 2-0 advantage at the break, which Jamie Ward and Farrell doubled early in the second period.

Szostakowski hit a double to finish, either side of Rossin pulling a stroke back after Conor Lynch had pulled off a fine penalty stop.

Ardee Celtic: Conor Lynch; Ian Kennedy, Ken Thornton, Niall Sharkey, Robbie Reynolds; Aaron Roche, Jamie Ward, Michael Szostakowski, Shawni Dowdall; Daniel Kerr, Bryan O’Connor

Subs: Trevor Farrell, Sam O’Callaghan, Seán Tighe, Fintan Clarke