Donnelly's hat-trick earns depleted Bay vital Division One win over Hazel Lane

NEFL Division One

Hazel Lane United 2-3 Bay FC

Bay continued their march towards the top-flight by securing a seventh league win of the campaign in Drogheda on Thursday night.

Depleted due to injury and unavailability, Damien Bellew’s side travelled with just the 11 players, but Gavin Donnelly’s hat-trick saw them earn a priceless victory.

Young Travis Crowley went close early on, before Donnelly converted the opener. And he doubled his account shortly before the break, with the returning Neven Novosel involved.

Hazel Lane reduced the gap to the minimum at the interval, but Donnelly linked up with his striker partner, Novosel, to put Bay two clear once more.

Hazel Lane pulled another goal back and pushed for a leveller, but Bay were resolute and deservedly held on.

Bay FC: Kevin Mullen; Shaun O’Connor, Pairic Browne, Stephen Woods, Stephen McGuinness; Kevin Scollon, Anto McLaughlin, Paddy Connor, Travis Crowley; Neven Novosel, Gavin Donnelly