Athletics
'Lucky the finish came when it did...' - Kilkerley's Gary O'Hanlon celebrates after defending Cork Marathon title
Kilkerley man Gary O'Hanlon defended his Cork Marathon title today.
Kilkerley man Gary O’Hanlon claimed the Irish Examiner Cork City Marathon for the second consecutive year this morning.
The athlete, who represents Clonliffe Harriers AC, finished the 26-mile race in a winning time of 2.21.43, having broken clear of the field approaching the three-quarter mark.
O’Hanlon finished four minutes ahead of Tim O’Donoghue, East Cork AC.
Gary O'Hanlon from Clonliffe Harriers AC won the Irish Examiner Cork City Marathon today. pic.twitter.com/iTbZRlat12— RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) June 2, 2019
"It was very tough," O'Hanlon told RTÉ Sport.
"I went out to try and break the course record and maybe try and run a PB, but I knew after two-mile, it was very windy out there and I just said: 'right, I'd just try and get the win here'.
"I put the head down then and tried to stretch it from early on. I thought I may have went a little bit too early; it was the first time in a marathon where I was feeling it early on.
"Lucky the finish came when it did..."
