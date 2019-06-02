Gino's late header earns Glenmuir a draw at home to Abbey

NEFL Division 3B

Glenmuir FC 1-1 Abbey Celtic

Gino Cooney rose highest to nod home in injury-time as Glenmuir FC rescued a deserved share of the spoils at home to Abbey Celtic on Friday night.

The hosts conceded early, but dominated for much of the contest without being able to find a breakthrough, until Man of the Match Deane Browne swung a corner in for Cooney to head to the net from six yards.

Browne could even have won the game, his late free-kick going narrowly off target.

Glenmuir FC: David McKenny; Liam McKenny, Willie Kelly, Daniel Mulligan, Edgar Bitanius; Deane Browne, Gino Cooney, Ronan Molloy, Liam Cunningham; Lorcan Doyle, Eibhin Caldwell

Subs: Conor Mackin, Stephen Cooney, Paddy Nicholson