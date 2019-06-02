NEFL Division 3B
Gino's late header earns Glenmuir a draw at home to Abbey
Glenmuir FC 1 Abbey Celtic 1
Gino Cooney rose highest to nod home in injury-time as Glenmuir FC rescued a deserved share of the spoils at home to Abbey Celtic on Friday night. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)
NEFL Division 3B
Glenmuir FC 1-1 Abbey Celtic
Gino Cooney rose highest to nod home in injury-time as Glenmuir FC rescued a deserved share of the spoils at home to Abbey Celtic on Friday night.
The hosts conceded early, but dominated for much of the contest without being able to find a breakthrough, until Man of the Match Deane Browne swung a corner in for Cooney to head to the net from six yards.
Browne could even have won the game, his late free-kick going narrowly off target.
Glenmuir FC: David McKenny; Liam McKenny, Willie Kelly, Daniel Mulligan, Edgar Bitanius; Deane Browne, Gino Cooney, Ronan Molloy, Liam Cunningham; Lorcan Doyle, Eibhin Caldwell
Subs: Conor Mackin, Stephen Cooney, Paddy Nicholson
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on